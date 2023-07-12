Heavy victory of Trinamool in panchayat elections, captured more than 35 thousand gram panchayat seats

Ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal affected by violence panchayat elections I am poised for a massive victory on Wednesday. It has got an unassailable lead in the results declared by the State Election Commission so far. According to the data released by the SEC till 4.30 pm on Wednesday, Trinamool has won 34,901 gram panchayat seats. Also its candidates are ahead in 613 seats. Elections have been held for a total of 63,229 seats in the Gram Panchayat.

BJP won 9719 seats

According to the data released by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC), the nearest rival of the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 9,719 seats and its candidates are leading in 151 seats. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 2,938 seats and is ahead in 67 seats. The Congress has won 2,542 gram panchayat seats and is ahead in 66 others.

Trinamool Congress won 6430 Panchayat Samiti seats

The ruling Trinamool Congress has won 6,430 Panchayat Samiti seats, while its candidates are leading over their nearest rivals in 193 seats. The BJP has won 982 seats and its candidates are leading in 53 seats. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 176 seats and its candidates are leading in 14 other seats.

Congress won 266 Gram Panchayat seats

The Congress has won 266 seats and its candidates are ahead on six. Elections were held for a total of 9,728 seats in the Panchayat Samiti. Trinamool Congress has won 674 of the total 928 Zilla Parishad seats and is leading in the other 149 seats. BJP won 21 seats and is ahead in five seats. The CPI(M) won two seats, while the Congress won six seats and its candidates were ahead in five.

