Heavy weight indigenous torpedo hits underwater target

New Delhi, 06 June (Hindustan Times). Indian Navy and DRDO on Tuesday successfully hit an underwater target with indigenously developed heavy weight torpedoes. Indian Navy said on Twitter, “Shackling of an underwater target by indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is an important milestone for the Indian Navy and DRDO in the underwater domain for accurate delivery of warheads on target.”

Navy spokesperson says that this successful test shows our commitment towards future proof combat. The Navy had last week carried out the maiden landing of the American ‘Romeo’ helicopter MH-60 onboard the indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The helicopter was landed on an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea from Naval Air Station INS Garuda, Kochi.

The Navy said that the integration of the helicopter with the Navy’s warships is a major boost to the Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Fleet Support capability. This integration will further strengthen the Navy’s capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations.