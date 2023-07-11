Helicopter crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, six including pilot killed

Kathmandu, 11 July (Hindustan). A helicopter flying from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal. The pilot and five passengers have died in this. All five passengers were citizens of the North American country of Mexico. Solukhumbu district’s Chief District Magistrate Basant Bhattarai has confirmed this.

Chief District Magistrate Bhattarai said that the helicopter that was flying from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu lost contact at 10 am. During the search the helicopter was found crashed at Lamjura pass. According to Tribhuvan International Airport spokesman Teknath Sitaula, the crashed helicopter belonged to Manang Air Company.

The police of Solukhumbu police station also confirmed the crash of the helicopter. According to the police, the local people at Lamjura Pass informed the police control room after hearing the sound of smoke and explosion. During the search, the security personnel found a crashed helicopter.

According to the police, the helicopter was piloted by Capt CB Gurung, while Mexican nationals Fernando Cifugantes, Rincon Ismail, Eberica Gonzalez, Olesia Gonzalez and Maria Jose Cifuentes were on board. Everyone has died. All these people had gone to Lukla on Monday to have a closer look at Mount Everest and were returning to Kathmandu from there on Tuesday.