Helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, two crew members killed

from afghanistan helicopter crash The news is coming out. It is being told that an army helicopter crashed after hitting an electric pole in the north of the country on Sunday. At least two crew members died in the accident. The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan gave this information.

Army helicopter crashed during patrol

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the MD-530 helicopter was patrolling the area. The helicopter had taken off from northern Balkh province and crashed in Kholim district of Samangan province. Officials said that the helicopter hit a high voltage electric pole before crashing. It is not yet clear how many helicopters the Taliban-run government has in total, including American helicopters.

Dozens of pilots fled after the fall of the Afghan government

After the fall of the US-backed Afghan government in mid-August 2021, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan Air Force pilots, along with their American counterparts, played a key role in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents.

