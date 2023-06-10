Hello…Madam I was duped of Rs 1.70 lakh by cheating, two dozen complaints came in Patna’s cyber police station on the first day itself

Patna. Hello…madam you are calling from cyber station. They have cheated me of Rs 1.70 lakh by luring me. Please madam, please give me the money… In fact, two dozen complaints were received in the first cyber police station of Patna on Saturday. Someone reached the police station with an application on the phone and told about the case of cheating. On Saturday, DSP Anuradha Singh, SHO of Patna Cyber ​​Police Station, kept getting calls on the official mobile phone for the whole day. One person said that Madam has been going round the police stations for a long time but no one is taking the application. Now only you can solve this matter.

1.70 lakh cheated in the name of profit

Amit, a resident of Kankarbagh, also reached there with a written complaint. In the name of investing, cyber criminals trapped him and got him to deposit 1.70 lakhs. To invest this amount, he also took a loan of Rs 50,000 from his friend. Amit told that he got a call from an unknown number and after adding on Instagram, said that get the investment done, there will be profit. Slowly taxed and took the money, but when he started asking for profit, he talked about giving more money and said that if you give money, you will get money, otherwise you will not get this money. DSP Anuradha told that phone and written complaints have started coming. Everything will be investigated.

Not a single complaint came in Rail Cyber ​​Station

On the other hand, not even a single written or phone complaint was received in Patna Rail Cyber ​​Crime Station on Saturday. Although there is DSP in this police station, apart from them Inspector, SI, programmer, data operator and driver have been deployed. Rail DSP Headquarters Sushant Kumar Chanchal said that not a single complaint has been received either in writing or over the phone.

