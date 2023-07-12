Hema Malini had categorically refused for the film Baghban, after this person’s opinion, we agreed, know interesting story

Almost everyone must have seen Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer film Baghban. Along with a big lesson, this film makes you emotional. It showed how a parent single-handedly takes care of their four sons, while the children are unable to support one parent. Now veteran actress Hema Malini has shared some interesting stories related to the film. She also told how she was hesitant to play the role of a mother of four children in the film.

How did Hema Malini say yes to the film Baghwan?

Hema Malini recently told in a conversation with Lehren Retro that when she was 50 years old, she got the offer of the film ‘Baghban’ after a break. She was earlier seen in Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Hey Ram’. Baghban marked her comeback, and she later shared screen space with Big B once again in 2004’s Veer-Zaara. However, talking about her hesitation about Baghwan film, the actress said, I sat with my mother and expressed her concern about playing such a mature role. However, the mother insisted that he should seize the opportunity, recognizing the power of the story. Seeing his mother’s faith, he agreed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Story of Hema Malini and Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In the same interview, Hema also shared an interesting incident related to the great filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He revealed that Raj Kapoor approached him for the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. However, at that time her mother predicted that she was not right for this film, after which the actress said no and later Zeenat Aman was cast opposite Shashi Kapoor. Hema Malini’s most recent on-screen appearance was in the film Shimla Mirchi, where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsWhy doesn’t Hema Malini live with Dharmendra even after marriage? Pain spilled after years, said- every woman wants… Bachchan