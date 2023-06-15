Hemant government is importing Bangladeshi votes like Bengal government, Siddharth Nath Singh of UP said in Ranchi

Jharkhand News: Mobilization of BJP leaders regarding BJP’s public relations campaign is going on in Jharkhand these days. Former Minister of Uttar Pradesh cum MLA of Prayagraj Siddharth Nath Singh reached Ranchi. Talking to journalists, the former minister lashed out at Hemant Sarkar. Said that this government is a carbon copy of Mamta government of Bengal. Said that whether it is about excise policy or mining issue or appeasement politics, everything seems to have been stolen from Bengal. It seems that the shadow there is working here.

Hemant government is carbon copy of Mamta government

Prayagraj MLA Siddharth Nath Singh said that familyism is also run by Mamata didi and there is familyism in Jharkhand as well. Mamta Didi illegally benefits her nephew Abhishek and the same is going on in Jharkhand. Whether it is a matter of mining or something else, he sees only his family everywhere. We had heard about 2G scam, commonwealth game scam, but hearing about dhoti scam in Jharkhand is unique in itself. In Jharkhand, the file of the CM Secretariat is settled at the house of the brokers.

The culmination of appeasement in Jharkhand

On the matter of appeasement, he said that the tribal class here is being affected the most. The incidents of exploitation of tribal girls and girls are not hidden from anyone. See the culmination of appeasement, a room inside the Vidhansabha is reserved for Namaz. This has not been heard anywhere else till today. BJP respects all forms of worship, but the assembly has to be kept beyond religion.

Accused of following the path of Mamta government

The former minister said that the way Bangladeshis are infiltrating in Bengal, it is the same story in Jharkhand. Mamta government is changing the demography of the state. Mamta ji feels that her work will not work with Bengali votes, so she is importing Bangladeshi votes. Hemant Sarkar also feels the same thing that his work will not work with the native here, so he is also on the path of Mamta Sarkar. This situation is dangerous and not in the national interest.

NRC should also be implemented in Jharkhand

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to NRC. Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand can protest as much as they want. There is no threat to Muslim society from NRC for the interest of this country. Opposition only confuses. NRC should be implemented in Jharkhand as well, BJP wants this and also demands it.

Modi government followed 2 S

MLA Siddharth Nath Singh said that the Modi government has given many gifts to Jharkhand. In short, the Modi government has been a government of courage and courage. This has been shown in the tenure of nine years. Modi government has followed 2S. This means speed scale. All the work done during the tenure of Modi government is unique and unimaginable. Look at the Har Ghar Jal Yojana itself, it is fast in other states but slow in Jharkhand. Whether it is construction of airport, metro, medical seat, AIIMS, compare all the things, you will know for yourself that new dimensions of development have been established during the tenure of Modi government.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats will increase in 2026

He said that Rahul Gandhi talks bad about the Modi government and the country on foreign soil. Look at Digital India. About which Rajiv Gandhi used to say that only 15 paise in one rupee reaches the hands of the people. Today the entire money is reaching through DBT. At least for this the Modi government should be congratulated by Rahul Gandhi. In 2026, the Delimitation Commission will sit inside India and the seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will increase. After independence, India has got its own temple of democracy. All this has been possible only from a high perspective. Senior BJP leader and cluster in-charge of mass public relations campaign Ganesh Mishra, state media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak, Ranchi metropolitan district general secretary Varun Sahu were also present during the press conference.