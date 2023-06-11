‘Hemant Sarkar remained firm on his decisions’, suggested in the State Coordination Committee meeting, also targeted BJP

Ranchi : The first meeting of the State Coordination Committee was held on Saturday at the residence of Shibu Soren in Morhabadi. It was said in the meeting that the important bills returned from the Raj Bhavan under the pressure of the BJP should be passed again by the state assembly and sent to the governor for approval. These bills mainly include 1932 Khatian based local policy, increasing reservation for SC, ST and backward classes, mob lynching bill and planning policy. The coordination committee said that the Hemant government should firmly take steps again on its decisions taken in this direction according to public sentiment. There is a need to remove the errors of all such bills immediately and send them to the Raj Bhavan for approval. These suggestions have been given to Hemant Sarkar by the State Coordination Committee.

After the meeting, Vinod Kumar Pandey, a member of the coordination committee, informed the journalists about the decisions taken in the meeting and said that the Hemant government is working according to the public sentiment of the state, but the BJP sometimes takes the help of the Governor and sometimes the High Court to provide employment to the youth. And is hatching a conspiracy to deprive the state of development. BJP will never be allowed to succeed in its plan. The committee has advised the state government to implement the decisions taken in the public interest with firmness without delay.

BJP attacked the Jharkhand State Coordination Committee meeting, said – important issues were not discussed

He said that Raj Bhavan has returned the bill related to increasing SC, ST and OBC reservation to the state government, suggesting to review it. After removing its errors, immediate decision should be taken in the direction of re-approval. Similarly, the bill related to mob lynching was also returned from the Raj Bhavan. Under the pressure of the BJP, the decisions taken by the state government in Raj Bhavan according to public sentiment are not given importance and the work is being done to return them to the state government by showing one error or the other. The government has been requested to remove the errors of this bill and take initiative in the direction of approval again. Mr. Pandey said that the state government formulated and implemented the planning policy, but the BJP workers challenged it in the High Court. It was rejected by the court. The government is working according to public sentiment, but it has been rejected by the attitude of the BJP. The government should reconsider it without delay. He said that in the same way, the government should take a decision without delay on the 1932 Khatian-based locality policy returned by the Raj Bhavan.

Sarna will meet the President regarding Dharma Code

Mr. Pandey said that the state government got the Sarna Tribal Religion Code passed by the cabinet and assembly and sent it to the central government. The central government should also approve it soon. The committee has suggested that a high-level committee of the state should meet the central government and the President and request them to implement the Sarna Dharma Code. Congress state president Rajesh Thakur said that the opposition should cooperate positively with the state government in the decisions being taken in the public interest. It has been suggested to the government that without making alternative arrangements, Plus Two studies should not be stopped in the colleges.

GM land receipt cut easily

Member Fagu Besra said that the receipt of GM land should be cut easily in the state. The receipt was not deducted since 2013. The government has taken a positive initiative. The government should work effectively towards regularization. He said that the government should work on the expansion project of TVNL without delay to meet the energy needs of the state. Bandhu Tirkey, an invited member of the committee, said that the restoration should be done fast to remove the shortage of revenue personnel for quick execution of land related matters. Revenue personnel in various zones are working less than the sanctioned posts.

Major recommendations of the committee

In the private sector of the state, the provision of reservation for local should be strictly implemented in 75 percent posts with salary up to Rs 40 thousand, so that the youth of the state can be employed and their expectations from the government can be fulfilled.

Due to not being the leader of the opposition, it should be considered to remove the obstacles arising in the appointments in the commission. The government should decide on alternative arrangements.

Expected cooperation of the officers in the tour program of the members of the coordination committee

In case of land acquisition for CCL, BCCL, ECL, forest project, equal benefits should be given to ryots in cases of endowment before 20 years.

There should be regular meetings of the committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner to ensure compliance with the guidelines of the state government regarding displacement related planning, rehabilitation, compensation.