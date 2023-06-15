hemant soren held a meeting regarding law and order in jharkhand said control on extremism is result of better policing smj | Hemant Soren held a meeting regarding law and order in Jharkhand, said

These instructions given to the officers

Instructions to increase and regularize night patrolling and checking campaign

Strengthening and improving social policing should be used as much as possible.

All the districts should review their entire police setup and send a proposal to the government, so that the availability of necessary resources for better policing can be ensured.

Ensure that not even a single case is pending for four to five years.

Undertake special drive for execution of pending warrants, attachment/seizure and cases related to CCA

Take action by formulating a special strategy for the arrest of active criminals of organized criminal gangs.

Conduct regular inspections and surprise raids in prisons in a planned manner

In order to stop the smuggling of illegal liquor and drugs from other states, the districts adjacent to other states and the districts located along the GT Road have been instructed to take special vigilance and conduct frequent raids.

Speed ​​up investigation by prioritizing cybercrime and IT-related cases

All Superintendents of Police have been instructed to regularly inspect the police stations located under their districts.

Illegal sale of drugs is going on in the shops around the schools. Children are coming in its grip. To control it take action against the rackets involved in drug trade by making special planning

For the safety of women, install CCTV cameras around the women’s college and women’s school. Apart from this, there should be regular patrolling with the deployment of police forces in civil dress.