Hemant Soren in Sahibganj, while in Ranchi various political party workers paid tribute to Sido-Kanhu

Jharkhand News: Chief Minister Hemant Soren offered garlands on the statue of Sido-Kanhu in Sahibganj’s Bhognadih on the occasion of Hool Day. At the same time, the workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad including JMM, Congress, BJP, AJSU party bowed down in the capital Ranchi.

Congress-JMM paid homage to the statue of Sido-Kanhu

Congress State President Rajesh Thakur, Working President Bandhu Tirkey, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, MP Mahua Manjhi, JMM Spokesperson Vinod Pandey and other workers garlanded his statue at Sido-Kanhu Park in Ranchi. On this occasion, Congress State President Rajesh Thakur said that solidarity like Hool Kranti is relevant even today. Even today there is a need to save the country. On the other hand, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that this fight was against feudalism. We all pay tribute to him on the beginning of independence from the land of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand News: Leaders offering flowers on the statue of Sido-Kanhu in BJP state office.

Hemant government is playing with the sentiments of revolution: Deepak Prakash

While paying tribute to the pictures of Sido, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav, BJP State President Deepak Prakash said that the Hemant government was playing with the sentiments of the revolution. Gave his martyrdom against exploitation and tyranny to save, protect his land. Today Jharkhand land has become a land of loot of minerals. Brokers and middlemen are looting the land of the poor under the protection of the government.

The bugle of the first rebellion against the British was blown from the land of Santal Pargana: Babulal

Paying tribute to Sido-Kanhu, BJP Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said that long before the general society was preparing for a big movement against British slavery, Sido, Kanhu, Chand, the brave sons of the tribal society And Bhairav ​​fought with the British to protect his rights and gave his martyrdom. Said that his dreams are still incomplete. True tribute can be given to him only by completing it. At the same time, State Organization General Secretary Karmaveer Singh said that Hul Day is an important part of Jharkhand’s history. The new generation should take inspiration from this. Gangotri Kujur, MLA CP Singh, Naveen Jaiswal, Kajal Pradhan, Hemant Das, Suraj Chaurasia, Shivpujan Pathak, Pratul Shahdev, Pawan Sahu, Seema Sharma, Usha Pandey, KK Gupta, Varun Sahu, Balram were among those who paid homage at the state office. Singh, Ravinath Kishore, Arun Jha, Sandeep Verma, Shobha Yadav, Sanjay Jaiswal, Kamal Khan, Laxmichandra Dixit, Pramod Pandey etc were present.

Jharkhand News: AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahto and party workers garlanding the statue of Sido-Kanhu.

Need to imbibe the objectives of Veer Shaheed: Sudesh Mahto

At the same time, while paying tribute to Sido-Kanhu, AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahto said that their objectives need to be imbibed by the people of the entire country including the state. Efforts are on to take the saga of immortal martyrs to the highest level by evaluating their thoughts in the present perspective. Every citizen of the country needs to know and understand this fight in detail. It is said that there are many such freedom fighters of that time who have not got due respect till now. The Research Center of Kolkata has released the names of 10 freedom fighters involved in the fight of that time, which clearly shows that many people and many societies were involved in this fight in an organized manner. The government should prepare a special research team and conduct a study to give equal recognition to all these people and to bring out the names of such freedom fighters whose names have not been revealed so far, so that we can establish these leaders as heritage. On this occasion, Giridih Lok Sabha MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary in Ramgarh, former minister Umakant Rajak in Chandankiyari, former minister Ramchandra Sahis in Ghatshila bowed down to the legends and shed light on their struggle saga.

Jharkhand News: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers garlanding the statue of Sido-Kanhu.

India will not forget the sacrifice of Hull revolutionaries: ABVP

On behalf of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Ranchi metropolis, garlanded the statue of Sido-Kanhu and bowed down. National General Secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla said that today is a day of pride for Jharkhand. Today, in 1855 the bugle of freedom against the British was first raised by the brave sons of Jharkhand, Sido, Kanhu, Chand and Bhairav. On this occasion, provincial co-treasurer Shubham Prohit, Prem Prateek, Atal Pandey, Awadhesh Thakur, Munna Yadav, Khushboo Hemrom, Harsh Raj, Rituraj Singh, Vidyanand Rai, Siddhant, Sakshi, Shubham, Kunal, Ritu, Sachin and other workers were present.

