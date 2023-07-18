Henchmen of criminal Aman Sahu shot ATS DSP and Inspector of Ramgarh, admitted in Medica

Ranchi / Patratu :

The criminals of the jailed gangster Aman Sahu gang opened fire on the team of Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Ramgarh Police at 9:00 pm on Monday night. The incident took place near Dadidih Sarna High School in Khairmanjhi Dwar Khelari Road under Patratu police station area. In this, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar was shot in the stomach and Sonu Kumar Sao, the sub-inspector of Rajrappa police station, was shot in the right thigh.

Another jawan fell and got injured. After the incident, three jawans who reached the spot were hit by the bike rider, due to which they were injured. DSP was brought to Medica Hospital Ranchi by making a green corridor from the spot. Later, the inspector was also admitted here.

The team went to catch Bobby Khan:

On Monday afternoon, the ATS team detained some people of the Aman Sahu gang and interrogated them. In this, he got information about Bobby Khan of the gang. After this, a joint team of ATS and Ramgarh police went out to arrest Bobby Khan. The team reached the police near Sarna High School at around 9:00 pm. At the same time, Bobby Khan was seen going on a bike with another young man. As soon as the team tried to catch Bobby Khan, the criminal sitting behind the bike started firing rapidly. Meanwhile, the DSP and the inspector were shot.

A bike hit and injured three police personnel who reached the spot

The injured DSP was brought from Patratu to Medica by making a green corridor at 9:30 pm.

DSP Neeraj has been admitted to the hospital. He has a bullet wound on the right side of his stomach. Late night preparations were being made for his surgery.

Home Secretary and DGP were present in Medica till late night:

Home Department Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh, ADG Sanjay Anand Lathkar, IG AV Homkar, Ranchi DIG Anoop Birthare and Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal were present at Medica Hospital till late night.

Like the Naxalites, the criminal gangs operating in the state will also be eradicated. The DGP has given several instructions regarding the incident. At the same time, after the incident, raids are being conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals. The border areas of the entire Ramgarh district have been sealed and checking operations are being carried out.

Avi Homkar, IG Campaign

DSP’s operation continued till late night



Till late night in Medica, a team of doctors under the leadership of General Surgeon Dr. Gautam Chandra was working to remove the bullet hit by DSP Neeraj Kumar. Mr. Kumar, 45, was hit by a bullet on the right side of his ribs, which exited through his back. Seeing the bullet wound and the damage to the internal organs of the body, his surgery was being done in the operation theatre. At the same time, the doctors were also engaged in removing the bullet lodged in the leg of the inspector.

Neeraj Kumar was DSP Ranchi Head Quarter-2 before ATS:

The injured Neeraj Kumar is DSP selected from Jharkhand Police Service of the fifth batch. Before joining ATS, he was Head Quarters-2 DSP in Ranchi.

Action order was received from the headquarters



For two-three months, the activity of various criminal gangs had increased in Patratu police station area of ​​Ramgarh district. But, the Ramgarh police was not able to take proper action against the gang of criminals. In this case, the top officials of CID and Police Headquarters had asked the SP of the district to take strict action against the criminal gang. But, the work was completed by just conducting raids against some gang members. After the incident of Monday night, the border area of ​​Ramgarh district has been sealed. Apart from Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Ranchi police team has also engaged in intensive investigation campaign.