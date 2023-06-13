Herbal Tea: Say goodbye to acidity, migraine and nausea with a cup of herbal tea in the morning, know the recipe

Herbal Tea: It may feel good to start your day with a cup of tea or coffee, but it can lead to some problems including acidity. Instead, there is an alternative morning drink that not only helps prevent acidity but also boosts overall health. By replacing tea or coffee with herbal tea as your morning beverage, you can unlock a host of positive changes.

Ayurveda practitioner, Deeksha Bhavsar Savaliya, shares a herbal tea recipe that can help ease problems such as acidity, migraine, nausea, headache, GERD, PCOS, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

In his post, he has explained that “When you are suffering from gut and hormonal issues, having caffeine first thing in the morning leads to more inflammation in the already inflamed gut. It irritates the lining of your gut and aggravates pitta along with vata leading to more hormonal imbalance, bloating, constipation and pitta (heat) problems,”

Ingredients for making herbal tea

1 glass of water (300 ml)

15 curry leaves

15 mint leaves

1 tbsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp coriander seeds

Take a vessel and pour water in it.

Add curry leaves, mint leaves, fennel and coriander seeds to the water.

Heat on a griddle on medium temperature.

Allow the mixture to boil for 5-7 minutes, ensuring a gentle boil.

After boiling, take the saucepan off the heat and strain the tea into a cup or mug.

Sip this herbal tea first thing in the morning.

Helps reduce damage to the gut

Ayurvedic experts say that people suffering from hormonal and bile related problems are advised to avoid caffeine intake. Breaking the habit of starting the day with caffeine can be challenging because of its addiction. If stopping immediately seems difficult, there is an alternative way to reduce the harmful effects. Adding half a teaspoon of desi ghee or a teaspoon of coconut oil to your tea or coffee can help reduce the damage to your gut. You can consume this drink after 30 minutes of drinking herbal tea. By adopting this method, you can gradually reduce the intake of caffeine while protecting your digestive system.

