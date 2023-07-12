Herd of Nepali elephants created havoc in VTR forests, damaged the barrier

In the Valmiki Ashram area of ​​Valmikinagar forest area of ​​Valmiki Tiger Reserve, the activities of elephants who had strayed from the Nepalese territory were recorded since Monday evening. There is also information that elephants damaged a shop located at Valmiki Ashram. The team of forest personnel has been engaged in the search of elephants. The latest location of elephants has been recorded in forest room number T-3 and 4 near Bhalu Thapa Kala Pani. The foot marks of the elephant have been received by the forest personnel in the said area. On that basis, the forest personnel are engaged in monitoring the elephant.

Elephants damaged the barrier

Nepalese elephants often enter the tiger reserve area in search of greenery and nutritious food and also cause damage due to being violent in nature. On Tuesday midnight, Jatashankar reached the elephant shelter while roaming around with Nepalese elephants and damaged the barrier at the gate. Forest personnel succeeded in driving away the elephant after hard work.

Shifted to elephants

In view of the possibility of harm by Nepalese elephants, the four elephants of VTR, Raja, Drona, Manikantha and Balaji, who are responsible for the protection of forest wealth and wildlife in Valmiki Tiger Reserve, have been shifted from Jatashankar Elephant School to Kaushal Vikas Kendra Kotraha. Has been given. CF told that Nepalese elephants are violent and aggressive by nature. In view of the security, the elephants deployed under the security of the Tiger Reserve have been shifted to a safer place.

Wild elephants have created havoc many times before

Earlier also Nepali elephants have created havoc in this area. Tiger, bear, leopard have permanent residence in forest areas. Due to the border of Chitwan National Park (Nepal) being adjacent to VTR, tigers and rhinoceros also keep straying here. Often wild animals enter the villages adjacent to the forest. This causes problems not only to the people living there but also to the animals. This is not the first case when wild elephants have entered VTR. Even before this, it has happened many times that wild elephants have created havoc in this area and often with the help of the villagers or with the help of the forest department, the wild animals are chased back towards the forest of Nepal.

said forest officer

Forest Conservator cum Field Director Dr. Neshamani K. Told that according to the pug mark, the number of elephants is estimated to be three to four. On the other hand, Valmikinagar ranger Awadhesh Kumar Singh said that there is information about Nepalese elephant’s movement in the Bhalu Thapa area and elephant’s pugmarks have also been found. With the help of this, monitoring is being done by the forest personnel.