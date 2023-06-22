Hero MotoCorp launches Passion Plus in a new masculine look

2023 Hero Passion Plus Price

2023 Hero Passion Plus: Hero MotoCorp has launched its bike Passion Plus in a new avatar. This new motorcycle has been introduced in a completely new design.

2023 hero passion plus price & looks

The new Hero Passion Plus flaunts a new masculine look, which is further enhanced with stylish graphics. The utility and comfort aspects have been improved for the riders.

2023 Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus 2023 motorcycle gets beautiful chrome finish on handlebar, muffler cover and utility case and signature dual tone finish. It has ample space for comfort and convenience.

2023 Hero Passion Plus Specs

Digi analog cluster includes i3S button, side-stand indicator, speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge, headlight indicator, turn indicators. Integrated mobile charging port makes it convenient for riders to charge on the go.

hero passion motorcycle

The new Passion Plus motorcycle comes in Sports Red Plus Black, Black Plus Nexus Blue and Black Plus Heavy Gray color options. The new Hero Passion Plus is priced at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available for sale at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.