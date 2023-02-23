Hero of Russia Captain Belov spoke about the destruction of three enemy tanks in the NVO zone

Experienced tank crews of the Central Military District defeat the equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian army in the area of ​​the special military operation. One of these units is headed by Hero of Russia Captain Stepan Belov. On February 23, he told how, in the place of the gunner-operator of the T-72B3M tank, he personally knocked out 16 Ukrainian tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, 10 lightly armored targets, as well as over 200 enemy personnel.

“The main points when destroying vehicles is that their tanks are weak. Literally three shots are enough for me to blow off the tank’s turret. We went: one against three. I took an advantageous position – in a small forest plantation on a mountain. It turns out that the enemy was already advancing – first the equipment, then the infantry. From this point, we destroyed the first tank, then we began to roll over and destroyed the other two already on the move, ”said Belov.

He added that the tank crews of the Russian Armed Forces are so highly professional that they cope with combat missions, regardless of the number, staffing and power of the enemy.

The captain of the tank unit noted the accuracy and clarity of the tasks set by the senior command staff, emphasized the importance of coherence and mutual understanding in the team of tankers. All this leads to outstanding results on the field of combat with the enemy.

According to the tank commander, senior sergeant Vladimir Baibordin, in that battle, when three enemy tanks were knocked out, the enemy knocked out an anti-tank guided missile on the T-72B3M. Because of this, the system failed, it was impossible to fight. However, the equipment was restored, and two days later the crew returned to combat positions.

“Yes, no emotions! Did not have. Knew his job clearly. Did everything. No fears, no worries. Everything is clear, according to the instructions – I worked it out, ”said the senior sergeant.

On February 20, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin published a video of the work of tanks of the August battalion in the zone of a special military operation. He also talked to several tankers who spoke about the current situation and the change in tactics.

On February 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of militants with T-90M tanks. In addition, the commander of a tank platoon with the call sign Alder said that the vehicle is quite efficient compared to previous versions, more secure and reliable.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

