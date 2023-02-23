Hero of Russia Kurbanov spoke about the breakthrough of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar – News

February 23, 2023, 10:56 – BLiTZ – News

Hero of Russia Ruslan Kurbanov, commander of a tank company of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet, spoke about the military operations in the Ugledar region as part of the special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Russian servicemen break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NTV reports. Tanks of the Russian Federation are attacking the defensive lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the outskirts of the specified city. At the forefront are the crews of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet, media reports.

According to Kurbanov, over the past week, Russian troops have carried out “a tank breakthrough to the depth of the enemy’s defenses up to five kilometers.” After that, the RF Armed Forces pushed back the line of contact. Assault groups of marines are engaged in sweeping. This algorithm allows breaking through more than two kilometers of defense in a day, the speaker noted.

He clarified that tanks with minesweepers were sent ahead to clear mines. Next come the assault groups. “Thanks to this, tanks inflict fire damage on the enemy almost point-blank,” emphasized the NVO participant.

According to the publication, during one of the recent assaults, Kurbanov’s company captured a group of Kyiv military, whom the command left to “patch holes” from tank breakthroughs.

