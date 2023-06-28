Heroin worth Rs 3 crore found hidden in a box of rice and pulses and a bag for keeping potatoes

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: In West Bengal, on the basis of secret information, the team of Kolkata Custom raided the room of one in Bangaon, North 24 Parganas and seized heroin worth Rs.3 crore from there. According to custom sources, the seized heroin was kept hidden inside the room in bags of potatoes and onions, apart from boxes of rice and pulses. After checking all the items of daily need in the room, the custom team has seized the drugs kept hidden in the bags of rice, pulses, potatoes and onions from the box and bag. Officials say that looking from outside it was difficult to understand at all that so many valuable drugs were kept hidden in it. In this way a couple was smuggling heroin indiscriminately. The team of Custom has detained a woman named Jhumki Pandey Bose for questioning in this connection.

what was the matter

According to sources in the Customs Department, they received tip-off that drugs have been stocked for smuggling in some villages in the border areas including North 24 Parganas Bangaon. Based on this information, on Tuesday night, a team of Customs, led by Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar and AR Rao of the P&I (Headquarters) Division of Customs, raided Purvapada area of ​​Bangaon. The raiding team got success.

Revealed in the preliminary investigation, there was a conspiracy to supply in Kolkata by bringing it from Bangladesh

During the raid, the owner of the house, Alok Pandey, disappeared from the house. During the search of the house, no drugs were seized from there. After this, on checking the household items kept in the room, 610 grams of heroin was recovered from different packets kept hidden in rice, pulses, potatoes and onions. The officials found in the investigation that the seized drugs are pure drugs of very high quality. Due to this, its cost has been estimated at least three crore rupees.

Drugs were brought from Bangladesh

Investigation has revealed that high quality heroin was being made domestically by purchasing opium, acetic anhydride and other chemicals from different parts of North-East India. In the investigation of the drugs seized, it was found that it was brought across the border from Bangladesh. After which there was a conspiracy to supply it in Kolkata. The team of Customs is interrogating the caught woman and is looking for her other accomplices involved in this gang.

