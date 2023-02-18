Hersh allowed the disclosure of new details of the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

American journalist Seymour Hersh did not rule out the publication of new materials on blowing up gas pipelines. He said this on February 16 in an interview with the portal consortium news.

According to him, preparations for explosions on pipelines were held in secret.

“The president [США Джо Байден] just said “we can do it”. Perhaps I will write more about this mechanism,” the journalist said.

At the same time, Hersh did not disclose new details. He pointed to the role of Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the explosion.

“And I leave it to these two countries to explain what they knew and what they didn’t know,” Hersh wrote.

The day before, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States categorically disagrees with the accusations of blowing up Russian pipelines. According to him, the incident occurred far beyond the borders of American territories, so the countries in whose jurisdictional waters the accident site is located should speak out on it.

On the same day, it became known that the Russian side had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information regarding the blowing up of gas pipelines.

At the same time, journalist Hersh voiced his position not to attend the meeting. As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, said on February 17, the Russian Federation still hopes for the consent of the American journalist Seymour Hersh to speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Prior to that, on February 8, Hersh published his own investigation. It claims that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

In addition, later, on February 16, American journalist John Dugan told Izvestia that he received a letter from the European military, which contained evidence of US preparations for sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He noted that during the NATO exercises Baltops-22, one of the participants saw how strange divers with boxes in deep-sea rebreathers MK-29 plunged under water.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.