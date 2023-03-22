March 22 - BLiTZ. US President Joe Biden did not give official instructions to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream. This was stated in his article for Substack by the American journalist Seymour Hersh, who previously spoke about the fact that it was the United States that was behind the destruction of pipelines.

Referring to his source in the intelligence services, Hersh wrote that Biden already knows the reason, therefore he does not intend to open an investigation, although any “serious leader” would give such an order in the first place.

Recall that in February, Seymour Hersh published the results of his investigation, according to which the “SP” were undermined on the direct orders of Biden. The explosives were planted by American divers during the 2022 NATO summer exercises, and in September the Norwegian Navy set off the bombs.

Hersh: Scholz has been supporting US efforts to cover up Nord Stream sabotage since autumn March 22, 2023 at 2:31 pm