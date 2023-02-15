US President Joe Biden, out of fear, postponed the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines from June to September 2022. This statement was made by American journalist and investigator Seymour Hersh in an interview with a German newspaper. Berliner Zeitung on Tuesday, February 14th.

According to Hersh, the IEDs were planted on the gas pipelines by US divers in June near the end of NATO’s Baltops exercise at the behest of Biden. However, at the last moment, the White House began to waver. The US president himself, as the journalist said, admitted that he was afraid to start sabotage.

For this reason, Biden issued new decrees, and the bombs were equipped with a remote fuse that can be activated at any time with conventional sonar. In September, the American leader ordered the devices to be put into action.

At the same time, the journalist added that many high-ranking US intelligence officials were against this operation and considered it insane.

However, the White House was so obsessed with the issue of Biden’s re-election in the 2024 presidential election and the supposedly possible victory of Ukraine in the conflict that they sabotaged the joint venture anyway.

Earlier, on February 10, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that Washington is seeking to hide the truth about explosions on pipelines and sell misinformation to people. The department stressed that the White House and Western media are “mysteriously silent” about the recent investigation of Seymour Hersh into sabotage.

Hersh himself, in turn, in an interview with Izvestia, shared that his investigation attracted more attention from Russian journalists than from American ones.

On February 8, Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also noted that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Shortly after the release of the investigation, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

