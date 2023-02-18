American journalist Seymour Hersh said on February 16 that the US opinion about the victory of Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia is suicidal. He said this in an interview with the portal Сonsortiumnews.

“There (in Kyiv. – Ed.) There was a lot of corruption. It was a very, very bad decision. We needed to push through the world,” Hersh said.

According to him, the United States should have come to an agreement with Russia on security issues, assuring that Washington is not interested in accepting Ukraine into NATO because of corruption.

In addition, according to the journalist, US President Joe Biden instructed NATO countries to try to defeat Russia, “with this completely corrupt government (of Ukraine. – Ed.)”.

Hersh drew attention to the fact that the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was included in the list of defendants in the so-called “Panama Dossier” associated with undeclared income from unclean business. He also pointed to the special status of Stepan Bandera, who “was the greatest supporter of the Nazis and killed Jews like crazy after World War II”, among the Ukrainian population.

Meanwhile, on February 17, retired U.S. Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Zelensky would face the same fate as Adolf Hitler—he would be defeated. According to him, units of Ukrainian militants are in a critical situation. At the same time, Russia is on the way to victory, he added.

Earlier, on February 14, State Duma deputy Andrei Svintsov said that part of Western society understands the futility of supporting Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation.

On February 12, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, stressed that Russia’s success in defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine is guaranteed by the accuracy and mass character of artillery. The success of the victory, according to him, is based on a huge number of missiles, shells and ammunition.

Prior to this, on January 8, Al Mayadeen columnist Mohammad Al-Jaber expressed the opinion that Ukraine will not be able to follow its interests as long as President Volodymyr Zelensky serves the West. He called Zelensky a corrupt politician who does not take into account the interests of the Ukrainian people.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

