March 22 - BLiTZ. Seymour Hersh, an American journalist, said that the US special services are the customers who order the articles written by the Western media about the sabotage at Nord Stream to discredit his version. It is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to Substack.

“This is a complete fabrication of American intelligence that was handed over to the Germans and aimed at discrediting your story,” Hersh said.

Journalist Hersh: CIA and German intelligence were asked to develop an alternative version of the Nord Stream bombing March 22, 2023 at 15:57

The journalist noted that the New York Times and Zeit, publishing such articles, tried in this way to hint to the media and the public about the termination of issues related to Nord Stream. Apple-converted-space»u003e