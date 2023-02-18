February 18, 2023, 08:49 – BLiTZ – News

Washington’s hostile actions only rallied the people of Russia around their president, Vladimir Putin. This statement was made by Seymour Hersh, an investigative journalist of the sabotage at Nord Stream, writes RIA Novosti.

“We gave Putin a reason that rallied the Russian people around him. And it was a really stupid thing,” said the Pulitzer Prize winner in an interview with consortiumnews.com.

He noted that in the West, in particular in Britain and America, speculation about the poor health of the Russian president appeared many times in the media. However, according to Hersh, instead, the Russian people did not turn their backs on Putin, but were given yet another reason to support him. The journalist especially noted the contribution to such aggressive behavior of the American government.

“These guys with their language, this government — (Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken, (National Security Advisor Jake) Sullivan and (Associate Secretary Victoria) Nuland — they are very militant,” Hersh said.

He even noted that these three are more hostile to the Russian Federation than the head of the White House, Joe Biden himself. In conclusion, the observer noted that the hatred of these three for the head of Russia is especially felt – it looks like something personal, he summed up.

As previously reported, American politicians are lying about what is happening in Ukraine. Similarly, they have lied before about victories in Iraq and Afghanistan.

