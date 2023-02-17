February 17, 2023, 08:47 – BLiTZ – News

The American journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently published the results of his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream, commented on the criticism of his own work. He also said that the US is facing serious consequences for what they have done. It is reported by InoSMI.

Recall that after the explosions on gas pipelines, America hastened to blame Russia for everything, but the Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, citing private sources, said that everything was planned and organized by the United States and Norway. Interestingly, Oslo immediately denied any accusations, but Hersh noted that Washington, of course, played a more important role in all this. According to the expert, in this way the White House hoped to attract wavering allies to the side of Ukraine.

The journalist said that a special committee was created in Washington, in which Jake Sullivan, who heads the country’s national security, participated. According to him, this committee considered ways of putting pressure on Russia and methods of forcing the RF Armed Forces to retreat. As a result, it was the sabotage at Nord Stream that was chosen as the next step in putting pressure on the country.

As previously reported, Moscow will do everything so that the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream does not remain without consequences for Washington. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of what the aggravation of relations between the Russian Federation and the United States will lead to. For more information, see the News TV program “Press Conference”.