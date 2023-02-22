February 22, 2023, 04:49 PM – BLiTZ – News

American journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an investigation into sabotage at Nord Stream, said that America and Norway have been organizing covert operations since the Vietnam War. About it writes RIA Novosti.

According to him, five months ago it was after the interaction of the Norwegian Navy with US intelligence that explosions were prepared on Russian gas pipelines. Moreover, according to the journalist, everything was done by decree of the head of the White House, Joe Biden.

Back in 1964, sailors from Norway made no secret of their cooperation with the CIA in operations off the Vietnamese coast. Also, it was Oslo during the years of that war that sold patrol boats and ships to America.

Hersh, citing his sources, noted that those ships had Norwegian captains who arrived under the pretext of training US and Vietnamese sailors. Later they took part in the war on the side of America.

In closing, the Pulitzer Prize winner asked what else we might not know about the collaboration between Washington and Oslo. According to him, there are certainly many details about the role of Norway in the international terrorist attack on gas pipelines.

Earlier it was reported that due to sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, the foreign policy of European countries could turn in the opposite direction. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.