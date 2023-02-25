The head of the Oval Office did not give a single order to conduct an investigation of this incident.

This statement was made by the Pulitzer Prize winner, the author of a sensational investigation into the explosion of gas pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, Seymour Hersh.

The investigator is surprised by the passivity of the reaction of Joe Biden with all the “colossal” power over the special services and intelligence of America.

“He can … give the office of the head of national intelligence full access to all sources, including electronic intelligence data. He can directly contact the CIA … There is also a special structure for covert operations … But the US president did not give a single relevant order, did not request any checks, ”RT analyst quotes.

BLiTZ wrote: the US sabotage to undermine three of the four strings of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which was exposed by journalist Seymour Hersh, is already being openly called impudent.

The terrorist act demonstrated that Europe has become a slave to America. This conclusion was made by the author of the material published by American Greatness. The analyst believes that the European Union should “throw off the yoke” for the sake of its own interests and the opportunity to build constructive relations with any state, including Russia.

He is sure that Nord Stream destroyed the Biden regime, which could not hide its jubilation. The American called the sabotage “an act of war and tyranny.”