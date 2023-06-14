High court angry due to not having Tet exam, asked this question to Jharkhand government, next hearing will be on June 20

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday heard a PIL filed for not conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test in the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the applicant’s side during the hearing. After this asked the state government that seven years are going to pass. Why has the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) not been held in Jharkhand since 2016?

The bench directed the state government to file a reply through an affidavit in a week. The Bench also asked to tag other petitions filed in the High Court related to the organization of Tet with this PIL. The next hearing of the case will be on June 20. Earlier, on behalf of the applicant, senior advocate Ajit Kumar, advocate Kushal Kumar kept the side.

Hearing in High Court of illegal appointment case in Jharkhand Assembly, instructions to file report through affidavit

What is the petition filed



Jharkhand CTET Pass Candidates Association has filed a petition and urged the Jharkhand High Court to order the government to take the TET exam as soon as possible. During the hearing, the court has asked to hear other matters related to it by merging them together. The applicant has said in the petition that the JET exam has not been conducted in Jharkhand for the last 7 years.

Four lakh students will be deprived of appointment



Through the petition filed, the applicants have told the court that from the year 2016, the state government is going to start the process of teacher appointment without taking JET. Due to this, about four lakh candidates will be deprived of appearing in the teacher appointment examination.