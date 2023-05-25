High Court issues notice to Rampur MLA Akash Saxena on SP leader’s petition

Lucknow. While hearing the petition of leader Aseem Raza, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP MLA from Rampur, Akash Saxena. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh’s bench has fixed the next hearing of the case in the first week of August. Raza has alleged in his petition that BJP leader Saxena indulged in corrupt practices to win the election. The petitioner said that Saxena and the local police did not allow many voters to come out of their homes and cast their votes.

Raza claims the voters who were stopped were staunch supporters

Raza has claimed that these voters were largely his supporters and were bound to vote for him. On this basis, Raza has requested the court to declare the election of Akash Saxena as MLA invalid. The assembly seat of Rampur had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Azam Khan following his conviction in a hate speech case. From this seat, Samajwadi Party candidate Aseem Raza lost to BJP’s Akash Saxena in this election.