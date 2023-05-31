High court verdict in Gyanvapi mosque case, Muslim side’s petition dismissed, know what happened in court

Lucknow. The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) in the famous Gyanvapi Masjid case of Varanasi. The decision given by the district judge of Varanasi on September 12 was upheld. In the case of other women, by filing an objection to the order of the Varanasi District Court, the High Court had demanded to maintain the status quo. The Allahabad High Court has said that the petition of Hindus demanding the right to worship in the Gyanvapi campus of Varanasi is maintainable. Along with this, the petition of the Muslim side was rejected. The Hindu side has sought permission to regularly worship Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi Masjid premises.

The petition of the mosque committee is not admissible

Justice JJ Munir passed the order after hearing the counsel for the opposing sides in detail. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “I hope the day is not far when we will build a grand Shiva temple there and the present structure will be removed.” The petition is not maintainable and it is dismissed. This decision has brought a new hope for all the Hindus of the country.”

The case of regular worship of Shringar Gauri will work

On 12 September, the district court rejected the mosque committee’s plea against hearing a petition seeking the right to daily worship of Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. After Wednesday’s order of the High Court, the case of regular worship of Shringar Gauri will continue in the Varanasi court.