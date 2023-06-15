High court warns about enrollment violence, central forces will be deployed in the entire state if needed

Kolkata, 15 June (Hindustan Times). The Calcutta High Court on Thursday warned the state government and the Election Commission regarding incidents of violence taking place across the state during panchayat election nominations in West Bengal. Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam clearly said that if this continues, instructions will be given for the deployment of central forces in the entire state. Court’s order regarding Panchayat elections is also not being followed. The court cannot become a silent spectator to such incidents.

In fact, the Calcutta High Court had said in its decision two days ago that central forces would be deployed in seven sensitive districts in the state. The Election Commission is free to decide whether to give additional time limits for filing nominations. Advocate Kalyan Banerjee had filed a petition on behalf of the state government for reconsideration. While hearing on Thursday, the Chief Justice said that do not find legal loopholes in compliance with the court’s order.

Kalyan Banerjee said during the hearing that the court has directed the deployment of central forces in seven sensitive districts, but such districts have not been identified. That is why this decision should be reconsidered. On this, the judge said that this matter completely belongs to the Election Commission and it is surprising that the state government is presenting its side in the court on behalf of the commission. This is not a rule.

After this, the advocate on behalf of the State Election Commission said that we have still not identified the sensitive area, so there should be a reconsideration. After this, the angry judge said that it is okay, then he is directing the deployment of central forces in the entire state. On this, the advocate said that we are making a list of sensitive polling stations, it will take some time. On this the judge said that you yourselves should be impartial in such matters. There are reports of violence over nominations across the state. On this, Kalyan Banerjee said that at present eight states have been requested for deployment of armed forces. You should reconsider your decision.

After this, the advocate on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that we want the court to direct the deployment of central forces in the entire state without delay in this matter. The way the violence is happening is frightening. After this the judge said that we have given an order now, let’s see whether it is followed or not. If it does not happen, then bring the matter to the notice of the court or the court itself will take cognizance of the matter and give necessary instructions. He warned the advocate of the Election Commission that you have the option of going to the Supreme Court, you can go but if our instructions are not followed, we will not play the role of a mute spectator. The incidents of violence are worrying.