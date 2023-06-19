High level meeting on heat wave, CM asked officials to save people from heat like this, Mayawati made this allegation

Lucknow. In Uttar Pradesh, the government has started efforts from its level to provide relief to the people and animals and birds from the scorching heat. Many decisions were taken in the high-level meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, the opposition is making an issue of people’s problems in the summer. Mayawati has alleged that the government is not even able to provide electricity to the people. In a high-level meeting, after reviewing the heat wave situation in the state, necessary guidelines were given to the officials.

Market – There will be arrangement of drinking water on the main roads

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for the past few days, outbreak of severe heat wave is being seen in various districts of the state. In such a situation, concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common life and livestock and wildlife. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers in the meeting that in view of the scorching heat, drinking water should be kept at public places in all the urban bodies and rural areas. There should be provision of drinking water at various places in the markets and on the main roads. There has also been talk of taking cooperation from socio-religious organizations in this work. Along with this, it has also been asked to make the general public aware of the symptoms of heat wave (loo) and how to avoid it.

People’s lives are suffering due to severe power shortage: Mayawati

Along with providing immediate treatment to people affected by heat-wave in hospitals-medical colleges, instructions have been given to issue daily bulletin of weather forecast from the level of Relief Commissioner’s office. On the other hand, Chief of Bahujan Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Mayawati has given a statement that due to the severe heat wave in UP for the last several days, severe power shortage in the entire state, including the capital Lucknow, has plagued the lives of the people, due to which Ballia and other The news of death from the districts is very sad. The government should improve the power system immediately and do not cut power in hospitals etc.