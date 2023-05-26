Highly educated people are becoming more victims of mental illness, Dr. Shraddha Suman spoke in Baharagora College

The problem of mental diseases is more among educated people. Mental diseases are increasing among educated people. mostly educated people depression are falling prey to. That’s why information about mental health among people is very important. Dr. Shraddha Suman of Namya Ismail Foundation World Health Partner said these things at Bahragora College on Friday.

Workshop on Mental Health in B.Ed Faculty

Located in Ghatshila subdivision of East Singhbhum Baharagora College A workshop on mental health was organized at K.B.Ed Faculty, Matihana. The event was organized by Namya Ismail Foundation World Health Partner. It was presided over by Principal in-charge Dr. BK Behera.

Educated people are becoming victims of depression

Foundation’s Dr. Shraddha Suman said that it is a matter of concern that despite progress in various fields, the number of people suffering from mental illness and going into depression is increasing rapidly. In this, the number of highly educated people is more among people suffering from various mental illnesses. This is the reason why mental health education is more important.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body: Principal

Dr. Behera said that there is an old saying, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. But today, along with physical health, there is a need to lay special emphasis on mental health. India is the most populous country in the world. We can contribute in building a strong India by laying emphasis on mental health. Rishu Ranjan, Saurabh Mahanty, Suchorti Sarkar, DK Singh, Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Dr. DK Chowdhary, Rajeev Priyadarshanam, Samarendra Ranjan Singh, Sanjay Karkatta, Dr. Bibi Nayak etc. were present on the occasion.

