March 17 - BLiTZ. The wife of the Ukrainian president, Elena Zelenskaya, decided to make Hillary Clinton and American journalists laugh during their meeting in the United States with a story about the amazing resourcefulness of Ukrainian women.

She told the audience a truly dramatic story about how a Ukrainian woman was able to replace Ukrainian air defense with a can of tomatoes.

“A woman from the balcony saw a drone, grabbed a can of tomato standing on the balcony and knocked it down,” Zelenskaya said, noting that, in her opinion, no one else in the world is capable of this.

The reward for her story was the “sincere” smiles of journalists and Hillary Clinton, who managed to produce them at the right time.

