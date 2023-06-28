Himachal Accident: Car returning from wedding procession fell into a ditch 500 meters below, 4 dead, 1 in critical condition

Today was a day full of road accidents. Many cases of road accidents were registered from different places of the country. The most important thing is that most of these road accident victims were vehicles returning from weddings or wedding processions. For information, let us tell you that today many people have died in similar accidents from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. 4 people have died in Himachal road accident, 5 people have died in Odisha and 5 people have died in Madhya Pradesh.

Car fell into a ditch in Himachal



A horrific road accident has taken place in Rampur of Shimla district. 4 people have died in this accident, while the condition of 1 is said to be very serious. The injured girl has been referred to IGMC Hospital in Shimla itself. At the same time, the police have taken possession of all the four bodies. According to the information that came to the fore, a car fell into a ditch 500 meters below near Shalun Kainchi in Rampur. A total of 5 people were present in this car. Out of which four died on the spot. All of them were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the incident took place. What is the reason behind the accident, it has not been disclosed yet.

identification of the dead



Those killed in the road accident have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Sandeep (40), Suman (22) and Himani (22) of Rampur tehsil. At the same time, the woman injured in the accident has been identified as Shivani (22). All of them were returning home after attending the wedding ceremony in a car. According to media reports, the slain Sandeep and Himani seem to be uncle-niece in a relationship.

5 people died in Odisha



At least five people were killed and nine others were seriously injured when a truck rammed into a wedding procession in Odisha’s Keonjhar district this morning. City police station in-charge Sunil Kar said that the accident took place at Sathighar Sahi near National Highway-20. Initial reports said that the nephew of the groom and three people from the bride’s side, Sahitghar Sahi, were among those who died. Police said that five people died on the spot as the truck crushed them.

5 people died in Madhya Pradesh too



In Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, 5 people died and many were injured when a truck overturned and fell into the river today. Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the accident took place this morning near Buhara village in Datia district. The truck riders were going from Gwalior to attend a marriage ceremony at Jatara in Tikamgarh district. Mishra told that these people belonged to the Khatik community. The truck overturned and fell into the Buhara river. A 65-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and three other children were killed in this road accident. Mishra told that many others were also injured in the accident, most of the people were evacuated safely and they are undergoing treatment in the hospital. (with language input)