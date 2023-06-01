Himachal Bus Accident: Bus fell into a ditch in Himachal Pradesh, 40 passengers injured

Himachal Pradesh A bus fell into a ditch on Thursday in Mandi district. The driver and 40 passengers of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus were injured in the accident. Mandi Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambhasivam said that the incident took place this morning near Kharodi under Karsog sub-division of Mandi district.

The tree saved the lives of 40 people

According to eyewitnesses, as soon as it rolled into the ditch, the bus somehow got stuck between two trees, due to which it could not go deep and all the 40 people aboard the bus were saved. The local administration sent an ambulance to the spot and carried out an emergency rescue operation with the help of the local people. The injured were taken to the civil hospital. The condition of the driver, conductor and other passengers injured in the accident is now said to be stable. The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, and the police are investigating the incident.

One person was killed in a road accident on Tuesday

It is noteworthy that even before this, one person was killed and two others were injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The accident happened near Shog Nala on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rajneesh Kumar (29).

Bus with over 40 passengers falls into gorge in Himachal PradeshRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/D2Ts68yLff#bus #accident #gorge #HimachalPradesh #mandi pic.twitter.com/TrOWKT2UG2

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 1, 2023

