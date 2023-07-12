Himachal Flood: Devastating rains in Himachal, 88 people dead so far, loss of more than Rs 4000 crore

Himachal flood: Monsoon rains have caused tremendous devastation in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains, floods and landslides have claimed many lives. Apart from this, property worth crores has been damaged. Hundreds of animals have also died due to heavy rains. According to a state government figure, 88 people have lost their lives, 16 are missing and 100 have been injured due to the devastating rains in Himachal Pradesh. 492 animals have died across the state.

1300 roads blocked, 20 bridges damagedAfter heavy rains and landslides at various places in Himachal Pradesh, when the government and the administration took stock of the devastation, there was a scene of devastation everywhere. Apart from the death of common people and cattle, about 1300 roads have been blocked due to heavy rains, landslides and floods in the state while 40 major bridges have been damaged.

Landslide ProbabilitiesIMD Director of Himachal Pradesh Surendra Paul said about the rains in the state that in the last 24 hours it has rained in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur districts. There has been light rain in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu. He said that there will be a decrease in rain today and tomorrow. Monsoon will be active again around 14th July. There are possibilities of landslides in the next 48 hours.

Tourists stranded in flood and rainMany tourists have also been trapped in the random rains in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists have been evacuated from some areas, and the process of evacuation from some areas is going on. In fact, due to the closure of more than 850 roads in the state, a large number of tourists are stuck at their respective places and are waiting for the situation to improve. CM Sukhu told that about 300 people, mostly tourists, are stranded in Chandratal since Saturday. Seven sick among the tourists, including two elderly and a girl, were brought to Bhuntar from Chandratal by air on Tuesday.

Here, the road rescue team is clearing the snow accumulated on the roads of Chandratal. Chief Minister Sukhu had said on Tuesday that all the stranded tourists would be evacuated by Wednesday and six helicopters have been deployed for the task. He also claimed that the hill state has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 4000 crore due to the natural calamity.