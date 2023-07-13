Himachal Pradesh Flood: Nature’s havoc seen in Himachal Pradesh, till now 91 people lost their lives due to flood

Himachal Pradesh Flood: Nature has wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh. Due to the rain here, there has been a huge loss of life and property during the last few days. Due to continuous rains, there has been flood in many places in the state. The combination of rain and flood has caused havoc here. The life of the people living here has become ruined. Many buildings and bridges have been destroyed due to floods and rains. Not only here, according to the information that has come out, from June 24 to July 13, 91 people have died here due to floods. Whereas, 34 people have lost their lives due to landslides, cloudburst and flash floods.

Rescue personnel pulled out 256 tourists



To deal with the flood situation arising in the state, the rescue workers are working hard. According to the information that has come to the fore, rescue workers have safely taken out all the tourists stranded for the last five days in Chanderpal of Spiti and Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh. Please tell that due to heavy snowfall, all the roads leading to the spot were blocked. While claiming, the officials said that in the last four days, 60,000 tourists have been shifted to safer places in the state. Talking on the matter, officials said that around 10,000 tourists stranded at different places in Kasol, Kheerganga and nearby areas are refusing to go to safer places as they do not want to leave their vehicles behind.

CM announced



The CM visited the flood-affected Thunag sub-division in Mandi and announced to provide one lakh rupees each to all the affected families and land for the construction of houses washed away in the flood. To avoid floods, he also directed to channelize the Thunag river.

Amit Shah assured all possible help



According to the information that has come to the fore, Jairam Thakur has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has also apprised him about the situation in the state. Giving information, he told that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible help to Himachal Pradesh. Amit Shah also said that the central government will cooperate in every way to rebuild Himachal.

#WATCH Heavy rains and floods have caused huge damage in Himachal Pradesh and it will take a lot of time and money to repair it. More than 30 bridges have been washed away due to which connectivity has been severely affected. I thank the central government because on their behalf Himachal… pic.twitter.com/aQyhsnmmUc

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 13, 2023

