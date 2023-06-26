Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains affect life, 83 roads including Chandigarh-Manali National Highway closed, three killed

Shimla, 26 June (Hindustan Times). The widespread effect of monsoon rains is visible in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains lashed many parts of the state during the last 24 hours, affecting normal life. In Kheri village of Sujanpur sub-division in Hamirpur district, flood water entered some houses due to a cloudburst. Three people have been killed and one injured so far in landslides triggered by heavy rains in several areas of the state. Apart from this, one person is still missing. Due to heavy rains and floods, many animals and vehicles have been washed away and other property has also been damaged.

83 roadways including Chandigarh-Manali and Shillai-Paonta Sahib National Highway are still blocked due to landslides amid rains, efforts are on to open them. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked at two places in Mandi district. Although small vehicles coming from Kullu are being sent via Gohar-Chaulchowk, but big vehicles and goods vehicles are still stuck in the jam. The jeep drivers carrying the Palam consignment told that they are stuck in the jam since Sunday. If they do not reach the market on time, then the crop will get damaged and they will not get the fare. Mandi’s ASP Sagar Chandra said that the work of restoring the National Highway is going on near seven and four miles. Meanwhile, 100 students of Chamba, who had come to visit Parashar, have been stranded in Baghi since Sunday night due to the breakdown of the road, who have been kept at a safe place.

According to the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, maximum 35 roads are closed in Mandi district. Similarly, 23 roads were blocked in Sirmaur district, 10 in Chamba, seven in Solan, five in Kullu, one each in Bilaspur, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla. Due to shutdown of 140 transformers due to heavy rains, there is power failure in many places. Sirmaur district has 69 transformers in Najan sub-division, 30 in Chamba, 25 in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, eight in Lahaul-Spiti, five in Hamirpur and one in Kinnaur.

According to the report of the Meteorological Department, Dharamshala has received maximum rainfall of 106 mm. Apart from this, 56 mm of rain has been received in Mandi, 43 in Paonta Sahib, 32 in Palampur, 24 in Chamba, 15 in Kangra and 12 in Dhaulakuan. The weather has become pleasant due to the fall in the temperature due to cloud cover. The average minimum temperature of the state has been recorded 0.1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 17.2, Sundernagar 21.4, Bhuntar 18.6, Kalpa 13.8, Dharamshala 19.2, Una 24, Nahan 22, Keylong 12.1, Palampur 19, Solan 20.2, Manali 16.1, Kangra 22.1 , 20.9 in Mandi, 22 in Bilaspur, 23.6 in Hamirpur, 21.6 in Chamba, 14.2 in Dalhousie, 18.8 in Jubbarhatti, 14.7 in Kufri, 13.7 in Kukumseri, 13.5 in Narkanda, 17.3 in Reckong Peo, 19 in Siobagh, 2 in Dhaulakuan 5, berth It recorded 24.3, Mashobra 15.5, Paonta Sahib 25, Sarahan 18 and Dehra Gopipur 23 degree Celsius. After the rains, the water level of the rivers and drains has also increased, due to which the administration has appealed to the people to take precautions and not to go near the banks of the rivers and drains.

In the forecast, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the plains and mid-mountain areas for the next four days. Director of Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Surendra Pal said that due to the active onset of monsoon, widespread rainfall is expected in the state in the coming days. He has appealed to the tourists and local people coming from outside not to go on the banks of rivers and drains.