Himachal Weather: Heavy devastation due to rain in Himachal, 20 killed, CM Sukhu demanded to declare national disaster

Torrential rains have caused huge devastation in North India. most damage Himachal Pradesh Happened in So far 20 people have died due to heavy rains and floods. Roads and National Highways have been affected by rains and landslides. All the rivers are in spate. Many buildings, bridges have been submerged. Life has become completely chaotic. In view of the heavy devastation here, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has demanded to declare a national disaster.

Chief Minister advised people to be alert for the next 24 hours

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu issued a video message on Monday morning urging people to avoid going near rivers and drains during heavy rains, and to be alert for the next 24 hours in view of the meteorological department’s warnings. He also asked all the MLAs to stay in their respective constituencies and help people in distress. He said that the state government has issued three numbers to help the people in distress.

Alert issued for next two days in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi has continuously Rain Gave information on the current situation between. Till now, more than 20 people have lost their lives due to road accidents and similar reasons, he said. The loss of life due to landslides and floods is not that much. More than 1300 state roads including major national highways, district and link roads are affected. We are on high alert for the next two days.

Rain continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, where 20 people stranded in the tourist destination Manali have been rescued but about 300 people are still stranded in different parts. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ of excessive rain on Monday. A day before this, due to heavy rains in the state, landslides occurred at various places, houses were damaged and people lost their lives.

Estimated loss of Rs 323.30 crore

Himachal’s Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed that 4,680 projects of Jal Shakti Department were damaged due to which the loss is estimated at Rs 323.30 crore. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked at many places due to landslides and floods. The Shimla-Kinnaur road is also closed for traffic due to landslides and falling rocks.

80 people were rescued in Mandi

SP Saumya of Sambshivan, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh told that 80 people who are living very close to the river have been rescued. The ghoras near the river have also been evacuated. We are continuously visiting the areas now.