HIMARS is no longer scary – how the Russian military is fighting Western missiles – News

Russian Armed Forces systematically destroy Ukrainian MLRS HIMARS in the special operation zone

It is obvious that the Russian military has found a way to counteract this serious weapon. Most likely, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose even more units of these guns at the front.

Earlier it was reported that UAVs, which are in service with the army of the RF Armed Forces and the successful work of intelligence and the timely and high-quality performance of combat missions, play a large role in this success.

How did it happen that the systematic work of the RF Armed Forces against HIMARS became so successful, a military expert, former head of the RF anti-aircraft missile forces Sergey Khatylev told the correspondent of the BLiTZ.

“We have worked out tactics, studied how their systems work, and now our air defense is successfully working against these missiles with which they are trying to strike us. In the tactics of the technical data of the complexes, such opportunities are laid down, ”he said.

Despite the fact that the RF Armed Forces did not prepare for this, according to the expert, nevertheless, they had to study the tactics of preparing combat crews, develop a methodology and begin to successfully destroy such shells.

“More successful technologies do not yet exist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If they receive planning bombs and shoot at us at long distances, one hundred and fifty kilometers, we will repel these actions in the same way, ”he said.

Khatylev clarified that we will have the same speed regimes, and an effectively reflective surface will allow us to shoot down such targets successfully and without any problems.

“Of course, there are still problems. They consist in the preparation of calculations and the order of the flight routes of these missiles, with what parameter they will fly, with a zero or with a large parameter. From this, respectively, the affected area will either increase or decrease, ”the specialist emphasized.

The military expert clarified that this would be the only difference and Moscow would have to destroy them. According to him, such goals easily fit into our capabilities.