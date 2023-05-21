Hindu BJP leader’s daughter was to be married with a Muslim youth, created ruckus, finally this decision

Uttarakhand One such news is coming out which has become a topic of discussion. In fact, on May 28, the daughter of Yashpal Benam, BJP leader and Pauri’s municipality president, arranged marriage with muslim youth The program has been cancelled. In this regard, former MLA Benam spoke to the media and said that for the happiness of the daughter, he had agreed to get her married with a Muslim youth, but in view of the reaction on social media and at the local level, the marriage program is currently fixed. has been Cancelled.

BJP leader and Municipal President of Pauri Yashpal Benam said that in view of the atmosphere that has been created, the families of the bride and the groom sitting together have decided that being public representatives, they should get the marriage ceremony done under the shadow of the police. Doesn’t suit. Due to the environment not being favorable and keeping in mind the public, both the families have decided that the marriage programs to be held on 26, 27 and 28 should not be held.

card viral on social media

Let us discuss here that the wedding card of Monica, daughter of Benam, and Mohammad Monis, a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, had gone viral on social media. On the other hand, without giving any reason for the cancellation of the marriage program, Monis’s father Rais said that the marriage program of his son with BJP leader Benam’s daughter on May 28 has been cancelled. On Friday, Hindu organizations Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bhairav ​​Sena and Bajrang Dal protested against the marriage in Kotdwar and Pauri and burnt the effigy of Benam.

The marriage program scheduled for May 28 was canceled

VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) Pauri’s working district president Deepak Gaur termed such marriage as wrong and said that either Benam’s daughter should convert to Islam or her future son-in-law should convert to Hinduism. Earlier, Benam wanted to organize this inter-religious marriage program at the famous Kandoliya Maidan in Pauri, other people including members of the local business board opposed it. Later, Benam organized the marriage at a wedding point located near Ghuddori Engineering College, about six kilometers from the city, and also got the wedding card printed according to Hindu customs. However, this marriage program fixed on May 28 has been cancelled.

