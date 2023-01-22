Hindu Grand Alliance demands 60 reserve seats in the parliament

“During our war of independence in 1971, Hindus and Muslims fought together against the Pakistani occupation forces. Communal harmony is one of the key spirits of our liberation war and independent Bangladesh. We cannot let anyone destroy such harmony”.

On February 4, 2023 Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance shall organize national Hindu conference in Dhaka.

Prior to this event, BLiTZ has spoken to Advocate Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, Secretary General of the National Hindu Grand Alliance, asking him what would be the key message of their upcoming event. In response Pramanik said:

We are holding national Hindu conference on February 4, 2023 in Dhaka, where we have invited Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as the chief guest. We have also invited Member of Parliament Syed Abul Hossain Babla and Advocate Salma Islam as special guests.

Dilip Ghosh, former President of West Bengal’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and current vice-president of all-India BJP will also attend as a chief guest in the second session.

We will invite all the Hindu organizations in Bangladesh to this conference as we are expecting this conference to be participated by all organizations. We will raise a demand for reserved seats for Hindus in the Jatiya Sangshad and separate electoral system and where we want sixty reserved seats.

In Bangladesh, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians are living in harmony. There is no communal chaos amongst us. This has been a tradition of peaceful coexistence for thousands of years. But due to political reasons, divisions are being created between Hindus and Muslims in Bangladesh. Such divisions are becoming prominent particularly before and after any national elections. Confrontational situations are being created by vested interest groups centering casting of votes. That is why we want a permanent solution to this. We want Hindus and Muslims to live in harmony as we have lived in this country for thousands of years. We want interfaith peace and harmony in Bangladesh. That is why we want our representation in numerical ratio in Jatiya Sangshad.

At one time there were seventy-two reserve seats in the parliament, which was canceled due to the joint election system of 1954. We want to get it back. If reserved seats and separate electoral system are reinstated or newly added in the constitution of Bangladesh, the sense of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims will increase in this country. The Hindu community in Bangladesh will be mentally strong, Hindus from this country will not have the mentality of migrating to other countries.

Advocate Gobinda Chandra Pramanik said, “During our war of independence in 1971, Hindus and Muslims fought together against the Pakistani occupation forces. Communal harmony is one of the key spirits of our liberation war and independent Bangladesh. We cannot let anyone destroy such harmony”.

He said, one of the key pillars of our constitution is secularism. We must uphold this spirit, which is essential for religious harmony.

