Hisar: In mutual differences, the young man shot his wife and her two brothers, death, sensation in the area

Hisar Triple Murder: The incident of triple murder has come to light from Hisar in Haryana. Because of this incident, sensation has spread in the whole area. In Hisar, a young man shot his wife and her two brothers. All three died due to bullet injuries. After killing these three, the young man fled from there with his children. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for postmortem. According to the information that has come to light, the accused has been identified as Rakesh Pandit. Rakesh lived with his family in Krishna Nagar, Hisar. Investigation revealed that Rakesh shot dead his wife and her two brothers due to a domestic dispute.

there was a quarrel going on about something



According to the police, the victims have been identified as Suman and her two brothers Manjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar, who had come from nearby Dhanana village to intervene in the fight between the couple. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia told that Rakesh was having a fight with his wife Suman over some issue for the last few days and he called both his brothers home. The SP said that Rakesh allegedly shot him during an argument and fled from the spot. All three died on the spot. The police have found some bullet casings from the spot. Punia said that the forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot and Rakesh will be arrested soon. According to the police, Rakesh used to work in property dealing.

Absconding accused with children



After committing the triple murder, the accused fled from there with his two boys and a girl. According to the information, he has escaped sitting in a scooty. All the three bodies have also been sent to the hospital for postmortem. This incident of triple murder has been captured in the CCTV camera in the neighborhood, which is being investigated by the police. (with language input)