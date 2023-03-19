March 19 - BLiTZ. Turkish historian Mehmet Perincek stated that the purpose of Washington's invasion of Iraq was to create a "Greater Kurdistan" project. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“It was an attempt to change the borders of 24 countries under the Greater Middle East project, part of the Greater Kurdistan project. This project aimed at Turkey, Russia, China,” the historian said.

He noted that the US invasion of Iraq shows how Washington treats international law. The historian emphasized that the United States carried out the occupation on lies and propaganda, where the West also made its efforts.

TASS: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that American biological laboratories in Africa pose a threat to the continent March 19, 2023 at 18:56

“I saw firsthand how unscrupulous the propaganda of the Western media was regarding Iraq,” Perincek said.