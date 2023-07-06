Historic decision of Bombay High Court in gay case, orders to provide security to couple

Mumbai High Court has taken a historic decision in the homosexual case. The court told that when it comes to homosexual relations, some sensitivity should be shown. Don’t misbehave with a couple at the behest of their family. The court has directed to provide police protection to a gay couple. A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Gauri Godse has given this instruction to the Maharashtra Police. The age of this gay couple living in Mumbai is 28 and 32 years. According to the information, in the year 2020, they met on a social media platform. The house of one of them is in Bihar and the house of the other is in Solapur. Both had eloped together and were living in Pune.

Fear of family flees Pune



Both ran away from their homes and started living in Pune. According to the information, the family of the 28-year-old girl tried several times to forcefully take her home, after which she had to flee to Karnataka due to fear. Here he also lodged a complaint in the police station. The police were accused that the girl was called to the police station but her statement was taken after about 9 hours.

Petitioners demanded security



Seeking protection, the petitioners also alleged in the High Court that the second petitioner was threatened with arrest if she did not return to her family after being called to the police station. After the threat of the police, she went home but she was kept imprisoned at home. Later she ran away from her home and came back to the petitioner in Maharashtra. This time both of them wrote a letter to the Women’s Commission demanding protection. Not only here, fearing to be killed, both approached the High Court for protection and appealed for help.

Bombay High Court gave instructions



When this matter reached the Mumbai High Court, the court directed to provide police protection to both the lesbian girls. The police also assured the court that a police officer would be appointed for his protection. Not only this, they can also contact this officer in case of emergency.