HISTORY TV18 is bringing new documentary ‘Mann Ki Baat-Bharat Ki Baat’, know what will be special to see in it

HISTORY TV18 is all set to launch its new documentary ‘Mann Ki Baat-Bharat Ki Baat’. Which will be broadcast on History TV18 on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8 pm. This documentary explores how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a platform for two-way conversation with the citizens of the country, and how it has inspired positive change in every corner of India Is. The radio show has recently achieved the milestone of one hundred episodes.

Mann Ki Baat-Bharat Ki Baat will stream soon

Narrated by noted lyricist and television personality Manoj Muntashir, the documentary features interviews with prominent personalities from various fields, including teacher, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, former Indian cricket captain Virender Sehwag, senior journalist Smita Prakash, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and spiritual guru Sadhguru and Ravi Shankar, among others. The film also showcases the citizens and the stories that have inspired the Prime Minister.

What remains special in Mann Ki Baat

‘Mann Ki Baat’, a monthly radio programme, first aired in 2014, has become a platform where the Prime Minister addresses the concerns and suggestions of the people of India. The event also celebrates the efforts of ordinary individuals who make their communities better, cleaner and safer. Over 100 episodes, the radio program has addressed a wide range of issues such as women empowerment, education, agriculture and environmental protection. During the pandemic, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ disseminated authentic information and helped save lives. ‘Mann Ki Baat-Bharat Ki Baat’ is a History TV18 Original, produced by Colosseum Media. The show will premiere on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8 PM on History TV18.

)Mann Ki Baat Bharat Ki Baat