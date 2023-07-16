Historysheeter shot dead near the police station in Bareilly, released from jail 20 days ago, one arrested

Bareilly: A history-sheeter was shot dead on Saturday night in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. This created a stir in the area. It is said that the history-sheeter was released from jail 20 days back. He had expressed the possibility of murder to the Baradari police station. However, the police did not take it seriously, due to which the history-sheeter was killed.

More than 12 cases were registered against Ajay. This incident happened at a distance of 100 steps from Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly. The police admitted the injured history-sheeter to the district hospital. But, the doctor declared him dead. The police have detained one accused with a pistol from the spot. However, the matter of absconding of two accused is coming to the fore.

Ajay Balmiki (38 years), a resident of Narkulaganj of Baradari police station area of ​​the city, was passing through the Model Town road of Premnagar police station area by bike on Saturday night. Armed miscreants stopped Ajay’s bike just 100 steps away from the police station. After this the miscreants opened fire. A bullet hit Ajay. Due to this, he bled and fell on the road.

Premnagar police reached the spot as soon as the incident was informed. The police immediately admitted Ajay to the district hospital for treatment. But, the doctor declared him dead. Due to this there was a hue and cry in the family of the deceased. The police took the body in possession and sent it to the postmortem.

The police have detained Vinay Kumar, a resident of Gangapur Nag Panchami Maidan of Baradari police station area, with a 315 bore pistol, while two accused proved successful in running away. Police teams have been deployed in search of them. It is said that history-sheeter Ajay had come out of jail 20 days ago in the case of chain snatching. The history-sheeter was already suspected of murder.

Because of this, he demanded security by taking action against the accused in Baradari police station. However, the police did not take the matter seriously, and the history-sheeter was murdered. It is said that this murder took place due to old enmity. The killers had full knowledge of Ajay’s coming and going. He was ambushed and started on the way to execute the incident. There are 13 cases registered against Ajay in Prem Nagar and Baradari police stations of the city.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, all the police forces including SP City Rahul Bhati, Shweta Yadav and Spector Premnagar Baradari reached. SP City Rahul Kumar Bhati told that history sheeter Ajay was shot dead on Saturday night. One accused has been taken into custody. The search is on for the rest.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

