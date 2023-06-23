Hiva dumped garbage on a minor who was picking up garbage in Patna’s dumping yard, lost his life

A minor who was collecting garbage in the Zero Mile garbage dumping yard of Patna has died after being buried under the garbage. Karan Kumar, a 16-year-old minor, is a resident of Lohanipur under Kadamkuan police station area. The incident took place between 10 am and 11 am on Friday, when he was collecting garbage in the dumping yard. Meanwhile, the garbage truck driver dumped the garbage on the minor, in which he died on the spot. The incident came to know when the boy of the locality saw him buried in the garbage. As soon as the news was received, there was a stir among the municipal workers present on the spot.

The family members alleged that when JCB was asked to remove the garbage, it threw Karan along with the garbage to another place. After this, the people present there somehow removed the garbage and pulled Karan out from under the buried garbage. People immediately took Karan to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. After this, the local police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

family created ruckus

There was a stir in the family as soon as the news of death was received. Karan was second among three brothers. The father had died last year. After Karan’s death, the mother reached Bankipur circle office crying. At the same time, the angry local people also reached behind with Karan’s dead body. As soon as the information about the uproar was received, Kadamkuan police station chief Vimalendu reached the spot with a team. The aunt of the deceased said that he used to go to pick up the garbage everyday.

death due to suffocation

Aunt Kajal Devi alleged that the truck driver dropped the garbage on her body without seeing it. After a truckload of garbage fell on someone’s body, where would he have survived? The nephew has died due to suffocation. He told that the Municipal Corporation should give compensation to the family members and give a job to a member of the family, so that the members of the house can live. The SHO told that the angry people have been pacified by persuasion.