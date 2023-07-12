Hiwa and bike collided heavily in Gaya, one died on the spot

Went. Hiva hit a bike in Bihar’s Gaya. A young man riding a bike died in this incident. And two people have been seriously injured. The injured have been referred to Magadh Medical College Hospital. All three youths were going to worship on a bike. During this, this horrific road accident took place. This incident is of Fatehpur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, 25-year-old son of Jitendra Ravidas. On the other hand, among the injured youths are Sandeep Kumar and Roshan Kumar, who are said to be residents of Punaul village of Tankuppa police station area.

Gurpa was going to the temple near the mountain

In relation to the incident, it is told that around 7 am, all the three youths were going to the temple near Gurpa mountain. In this sequence, a speeding vehicle hit a bike near Badua village of Fatehpur police station area. In this incident, a youth riding a bike died on the spot, while two youths were seriously injured. Both the injured have been admitted to Magadh Medical College for treatment.

people blocked the road

People got angry about this incident and they blocked the road in the morning. After the information about the road jam, the police of Fatehpur police station reached the spot. The police removed the road blockade by persuading the people. At the same time, the police have taken the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem. At the same time, the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. After this incident, there has been uproar among the family members. The family members are in bad condition by crying. Fatehpur police has told that a young man has died in a road accident.