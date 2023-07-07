Hockey India announces 24-member Indian men’s squad for the Four Nations tournament in Spain

New Delhi, 7 July (Hindustan Times). Hockey India on Friday announced the 24-member Indian men’s hockey team that will take part in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament to be held in Terrassa, Spain from July 25 to 30. The Indian team will play against England, Netherlands and hosts Spain in this four-nation tournament, which is important for the preparations of the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team will be led by ace dragflicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and will be vice-captained by midfielder Hardik Singh.

On team selection, head coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully selected a balanced team that brings together experience and youthful energy. Our aim is to create a cohesive unit that can compete at the highest level.

“The Four Nations tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to hone our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opponents. It will help us identify areas that need improvement, thus playing a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. We are confident that this performance will help us prepare for the challenges ahead.

Indian team for Spain tour is as follows:-

Goalkeeper:– PR Sreejesh, Krishna Bahadur Pathak.

defender:- Jarmanpreet Singh, Neelam Sanjeep Access, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Sanjay.

Midfielder:Hardik Singh (Vice-Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Neelkanth Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal.

Forward:– Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam.